Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 5: Who will be eliminated?

As we prepare to see Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 5 on ABC this coming Tuesday, who not discuss elimination for a moment here?

After seeing a pair of double-elimination events to start off the season, we do personally think that we’ll be seeing a shift in format with single eliminations the rest of the way. There is nothing in the press release for Tuesday’s episode that suggests otherwise!

Rather than getting too in the weeds about the format of the next elimination, let’s just take a moment to look at who, at least in theory, could be heading out of the ballroom next.

Brooks Nader – Either you like the showmance buzz around her and Gleb, or you are pretty tired by it. In general, she’s the least famous of a lot of the people left, and despite what Gene Simmons thinks, we don’t think her dancing has been top-tier.

Danny Amendola – He isn’t bad and yet, we’d also say that he has yet to pop this season. There are no bad dancers remaining so from here on out, it really could be down to who is vulnerable in terms of their online following. NFL players often do well, but Danny is not one of the more notable players.

Phaedra Parks – She’s easily the most famous of the three we’ve mentioned so far, but her views online have been lower than some of the competitors. She does, however, have a diehard audience, and we think she will probably be safe for now.

Dwight Howard – This is going to be a huge week for him. If he looks unrehearsed like he did during Soul Train night, audiences could send him home. He has a high ceiling, but is he actually going to get there? He’s really the x-factor for a lot of the season coming up.

