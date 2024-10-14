Shrinking season 2 premiere spoilers: Jimmy takes on grief

In just a matter of a few short days, you are going to see the Shrinking season 2 premiere over on Apple TV+. Want to know more now?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that in general, regret is going to be at least one of the central stories you are going to see explored this time around. Sure, Jimmy will still be wrestling with his grief of losing his wife, but also the reality of who he has been ever since she left. For a good chunk of time he’s been a pretty absent father and a terrible friend; he is working to get better, but he still has more work to do! Also, remember that he may have some other consequences he is facing in the premiere, as well — jut remember for a moment here that Grace pushed her abusive husband off a cliff at the end of last season. Don’t you think there will be consequences there?

To get a few more updates right now on what is to come, we suggest that you check out the Shrinking season 2 premiere synopsis below:

Jimmy grapples with his guilt over Grace; Paul makes a decision about his relationship and Liz tries to help Gaby find balance in her busy life.

While Jason Segel may technically be the star of Shrinking, this synopsis does do a good job of reminding us all that this series does very much remain about the ensemble. Everyone has an important role to play here and in the end, we imagine that this is going to be the way that it goes for all of this season. Gaby and Jimmy’s relationship will remain a really fun subplot, mostly because there are clear feelings here and yet, questions as to if they can go the distance.

