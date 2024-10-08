Shrinking season 2 premiere: An easy watch to catch up

In just over a week from the time of this writing, you are going to see Shrinking season 2 premiere over on Apple TV+. What more can say about it now?

Well, the first thing that we all have to acknowledge here is that it has been a really long time since the first season of the show aired and by virtue of that, we can’t blame anyone who is finding themselves in need of a catch-up. With that in mind, let’s just say that we’re happy to help — with an assist from the streaming service, of course.

If you head over to the link here, Lukita Maxwell (who plays Alice on the show) does her best to offer up a recap of some notable events from the first season. This is a great way to at least get a handle on some of the major beats of season 1, which saw her trying to form a better relationship with her dad Jimmy (Jason Segel) after a series of major missteps on his part. Those included him struggling to be there for her in any capacity following the death of his wife / her mom. He still worked as a therapist, but ironically the worst one ever in that he worked in order to help patients while he could not take care of himself.

So as we move forward into the new season, Jimmy will have to contend with the results of some of his controversial practices, including how his therapy led to Grace feeling like it was okay to shove her abusive husband off a cliff. While the Jimmy – Alice relationship will remain important, other characters including Gabi and Paul will require a little bit of time in the limelight as well.

