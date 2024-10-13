Tracker season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Can Russell find Colter?

After tonight’s Tracker season 2 premiere, isn’t it great to get a better sense of what’s ahead moving into season 2 episode 2?

There have been a few reports out there for a while about what’s coming up next on the CBS show, and that includes getting Jensen Ackles back on board as Colter’s brother Russell Shaw. There is a great deal to be excited about there, especially since Ackles is a pretty busy guy and there was never a guarantee that we’d be able to see that much more of him here. Luckily, it is happening, and we just hope that his return appearance here is as fun as what we had back in season 1.

Now if you do want to get some more information all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Ontological Shock” – When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 20 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now Ackles is far from the only familiar face who will be appearing on the series in the coming weeks and months. Episode 3 has already confirmed to be featuring more of Sofia Pernas as Billie; meanwhile, it also appears as though Melissa Roxburgh is going to be coming back at some point as Dory. In general, this is a season ready and seemingly excited to deliver the goods, so let’s just hope that it lives up to what we saw with Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast earlier this year.

