Tracker season 2 episode 3 spoilers: More on Sofia Pernas return

For those who have not heard already, you are going to be seeing Sofia Pernas return as Billie as we move into Tracker season 2 episode 3. So, what can we say about the story?

Well, rather than try to explain that ourselves, why not allow Justin Hartley to do it instead? Obviously he recognizes that Pernas is a great person to bring back on the show whenever possible; also, of course the two are married in real life.

Speaking to TV Insider, Hartley had nothing but positive things to say about working with Pernas:

“She’s the best and such a talent … She comes in and she just delivers and brings so much more to it than is on the pages. It’s just been a blessing having her and then also I get to spend time with her! It’s my favorite days in the world when I get to work with her.”

So what is the exact story going to be this time around? She has a couple of things to say about that as well:

“She calls on Colter because she needs his help for something … And of course, he’s like, ‘You need my help, huh?’ It’s that kind of thing, like, ‘Well, okay, then ask for it. I’ll help you. You got to ask me,’ that kind of thing.”

We tend to think that in general, there is going to be a great opportunity within this episode to see the back-and-forth between these characters. After all, they are rivals in a way but given that they are both at the top of their game in a relatively limited field, you can also argue that there are a number of times when they can benefit from working together.

While you wait for this, remember now that the Tracker premiere is coming to CBS tomorrow night!

