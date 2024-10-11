Tracker season 2 episode 2 spoilers: New Jensen Ackles details

As many of you may be aware already, Tracker season 2 episode 2 is going to be airing on CBS on October 20, and it contains a massive guest star. Jensen Ackles is back! While we know that the Supernatural alum is far too busy to appear all the time as Colter’s brother Russell, but we will take him whenever we can.

What is going to make this new appearance from Ackles rather great is that it is going to serve as some sort of role-reversal from what we have seen on the show as of late. Usually, it is Justin Hartley’s character who leads a lot of the searches; however, in this upcoming episode, he could be the person who is missing instead.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then we suggest that you check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 2 synopsis below right now with a little more information:

“Ontological Shock” – When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 20 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we also hope that Russell’s return will give us an even better chance to dive into some of Colter’s family history, especially since that served as a big highlight from the end of season 1.

Now, let’s just hope that Jensen and Justin do get a lot of airtime together despite the nature of this story. We know that their off-screen friendship is one of the biggest reasons why Ackles was eager to be a part of this show in the first place.

