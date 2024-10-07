Tracker season 2 spoilers: Justin Hartley on ‘grittier’ stories

It has been a long time coming, but the Tracker season 2 premiere is coming onto CBS this weekend — are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, we know that in a lot of ways, this new season is going to be a great chance to evolve on everything that we saw the first go-around. What is so great at this point is that the writers know a good bit about what works, and also why the show was so successful. Sure, there are going to be some stories about Colter’s family that are spread throughout the season, but there will also be some dynamic rescues and conflicts that turn up on a week-to-week basis. Seeing this play out is, of course, going to be a big part of the fun.

Speaking in a new video that you can see over at TV Insider, star Justin Hartley notes that moving forward, “our stories are going to be a little bit grittier … We have more opportunity because we don’t have to tell the backstory so much because we’ve already done that.”

In general, it is our hope here that we are going to have a chance to really see some high-octane action and a few surprises to go along with it. If you do love backstory, rest assured that is still going to happen. After all, Jensen Ackles will be back pretty early on in the season as Russell; meanwhile, you are going to be introduced to an old flame for Colter at some point.

Above all else…

The biggest thing that Tracker may have going for it entering the new season is simply real estate. It will have a larger episode order and by virtue of that, it is an opportunity to get into almost everything a little bit deeper.

