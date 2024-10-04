Tracker season 2 parody: Justin Hartley ‘helps’ Stephen Colbert

We know that CBS has every incentive in the world to promote Tracker season 2 and by virtue of that, of course there would be late-night spots. After all, it is a time-honored tradition for broadcast networks to use their talk shows to promote some of their properties — it’s a smart business decision, after all!

Here is what we don’t understand a lot of the time: Why aren’t producers trying to make these as memorable as possible a lot of the time? Well, let’s just say that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has managed to deliver the goods here, and it is courtesy of a collaboration with Justin Hartley.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a spoof of sorts of the hit drama as Colbert realizes that he is missing his favorite mug. From there, he ropes in “Tracker” in order to help. We love that the spoof is basically making it obvious that Stephen knows very little about Hartley’s show, and this soon devolves into a spoof of CSI: Miami as much as anything else. Justin is incredibly game to make fun of himself throughout the entirety of this, and we honestly think that Colbert himself had a field day with this. It almost reminded us of some of his comedy bits on The Colbert Report, where he had a great time acting as though he is painfully oblivious of many things.

The premiere of the second season is set to come on Sunday, October 13 and oddly, we are more excited to see it now — though we’re sure that Colter Shaw isn’t about to put on sunglasses and say some cheeky lines at the end of every episode.

