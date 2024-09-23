Tracker season 2 spoilers: Supergirl alum cast as Camille

Leading into the return of Tracker season 2 next month, we now know about the arrival of one more important name to the ensemble.

So, what can we say about them right now? That’s rather simple. According to a new report from TVLine, former Supergirl / A Million Little Things actress Floriana Lima is going to recur on the upcoming batch of episodes as Camille, someone who has some clear ties to Colter’s past … and perhaps his present?

The official description for the character helps to make things clearer as to who Camille really is:

“Haunted, attractive… Camille has been Colter’s off-and-on lover for at least the past 10 years … Camille’s sister went missing 10 years ago and her case was never solved — which brings up some trauma for both Camille and Colter on every anniversary of her disappearance, but also causes them to reconnect, at least for an evening.”

Given that this disappearance brings the two characters together, could it easily also spawn a great deal of drama? For right now, it is pretty darn easy to answer that question with a yes. The fact that they have gone through so much does signal, though, that Camille could be an emotional rock at times for Justin Hartley’s character, which we certainly think that he needs. After all, a lot of early indications are that this second season could prove to be all the more complicated and emotional for him thanks in part to some of his family history coming to light.

If nothing else, Lima adds to the list of prominent names who are going to be a part of Tracker season 2. Just remember for now that we’ve also got in the mix here the likes of Sofia Pernas, Jensen Ackles, and Melissa Roxburgh … and more may still be coming.

