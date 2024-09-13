Tracker season 2 trailer shows Jensen Ackles, Sofia Pernas return

As you prepare for the launch of Tracker season 2 on Sunday, October 13, why not check out a new trailer for what’s ahead?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see an extended look at some of what lies ahead for Justin Hartley as Colter, which of course includes a number of new dangerous and high-octane missions. If you loved the first go-around here, of course we tend to think that you’re going to like what is ahead. The series became such a huge success the first go-around for a reason, and we don’t think there is going to be anything that fundamentally different done here to change that up.

What is perhaps really exciting to a lot of people out there is the opportunity to see the return of both Jensen Ackles and Sofia Pernas at various points in the season, as we do tend to think that the series is going to lean into guest stars at some various points in the run. It’s a way for actors to get their name out there on one of the most-successful shows on TV these days, so we more than understand why they would want to leap at this opportunity. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

The new season in general will be longer and more substantial than what we had the first time around, but how can anyone be upset over that? This is a great opportunity to have more action and adventure! What makes this series so smart in the end is how it is able to take some things that were successful in other CBS shows and yet, still find a way to make them stand out here.

