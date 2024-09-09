Tracker season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘Out of the Past’ details

For those of you are not familiar already, the Tracker season 2 premiere is slated to air on CBS come Sunday, October 13. What more can we say about it now?

Well, we know that there is a lot of attention being paid to the return of Jensen Ackles as Russell, but that’s not going to happen in the first episode. That is, instead, something being saved for episode 2. You are going to have a chance to see a slightly different story in “Out of the Past” that is full of unique twists and turns, and it will also be a story that gives some answers to what happened at the end of the finale. If you want more insight about Colter’s mother, it seems like this story will deliver that!

Below, the Tracker season 2 episode 1 synopsis does serve to set the stage further:

“Out of the Past” – While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop, on the second season premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When will we really get answers?

For now, we do tend to think that a good bit of the second season will linger along this story for a good few weeks — if not longer. Because the second season is going to be longer than the first, we do tend to think that there are so many opportunities to learn about the main cast.

