Tracker season 2 spoilers: More insight on Russell return

It is pretty darn clear at this point that moving into Tracker season 2, there are going to be some big guest stars! Jensen Ackles will be back early on as Colter’s brother Russell, and we know that Melissa Roxburgh and Sofia Pernas are each set to be back at some point.

For the time being, though, let’s keep the focus on Russell — mostly because we tend to think the producers are going to make the most of him. With Ackles’ busy schedule, it does feel like there is only so much that they will be able to use this character. There are more secrets that could come out about the brothers’ history — and one that could be very much about perspective.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner Elwood Reid had to say about Russell’s big return:

“He comes in at the highest point … There’s a secret that is revealed about their father in the first episode that lands with both brothers. There’s a memory you’ll see that Colter doesn’t have that his brother does about Colter and their father.”

What exactly does this mean? Well, it feels like the sort of thing that could be leaving the characters to sift through some of the fallout for a while — which is almost certainly what the producers are going to want. While we’re sure that Justin Hartley’s character is going to continue to still have those rescue-of-the-week storylines in here, his family will be bubbling underneath the surface as something on his mind. We also wonder this: Will it ever occupy so much space in his mind that he is incapable of doing the rest of his job? It is at least a cause for concern.

Related – See more insight now regarding Tucker season 2, including why the producers are not looking to rush a spin-off

What do you most want to see from Colter and Russell both on Tracker season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







