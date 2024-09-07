Tracker season 2: Show EP on possible spin-offs

Is there a chance that Tracker is going to end up getting a spin-off at some point in the near future? It is fair to wonder. After all, remember for a moment here that CBS is working to spin off Fire Country into something else, and the Justin Hartley series is already a huge hit.

Can you argue that we’ve already seen guest stars on this show who could easily have their own show? Sure. Yet, with Sofia Pernas it makes sense to pair her with her real-life husband. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles already has two separate shows in the works. If you want a spin-off here, it may need to be about someone else.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Elwood Reid notes that while the temptation to do a spin-off may be there, you don’t want to risk diluting the product you already have:

“It’s so funny because all my friends are like, ‘You’ve got to start thinking about spinning it off.’ Second seasons are very hard. I’ve seen this with shows, where they spin them off too early, then both shows suffer.

“The show is so singular with Justin [at its center] that it’s really important we keep expanding the world, expanding the cases and [expanding] what Tracker can do … Unlike a lot of shows — unlike a cop show in New York or Chicago, where they’re always dealing with a homicide — I can go into any world. I can go into stock car racing, I can go into Nashville, I can go into any world I want.”

With all of this for now, our hope is simply that all of the focus will be on making season 2 fantastic — it is certainly going to have a chance to start brilliantly when it premieres on October 13.

