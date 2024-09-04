Tracker season 2: Justin Hartley on Jensen Ackles return

With the premiere of Tracker season 2 coming in just over a month, there is a lot to be excited about — including the return of Jensen Ackles! The Supernatural alum and Justin Hartley are friends in real life, a relationship that started back when the two were working on separate CW projects.

While we know that Jensen is extremely busy, we’re at least happy that he will turn up as Colter’s brother Russell in episode 2. This will give him a chance to get perhaps a little bit of information about his family’s past — but also some assistance for an issue going on in the present.

Speaking on all of this further to TV Insider, here is what Hartley had to say:

We left off [last season] season with Colter having a lot of questions. He doesn’t even know who he can trust anymore. At the very beginning of last season, he thought his brother was involved in his father’s death, and then come to find out, wait a minute, he might not have had anything to do with it. Also, why is Dory (Colter’s sister, played by Melissa Roxburgh) hiding all this stuff?

So, Russell comes back and Colter’s got a couple of questions for him about this Dory situation and the box that she has and does Russell know where it is? Russell’s also pretty heroic in Episode 2 and they get involved in this really black ops, kind of strange thing. And these government officials start asking about our dad out of the blue, and you’re like, “Whoa, what’s this all about?” So, in every episode, Dad is becoming a little more vindicated maybe, or just maybe completely nuts. We don’t know. We dive a little bit deeper into that.

One of the great things about both Roxburgh and Ackles is that the door will probably be left open for more appearances here and there — even if they are not a super-regular thing. We’ll be grateful whenever there are chances to see them.

