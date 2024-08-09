Tracker season 2: Robin Weigert leaving show, role of Teddi

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this is not the news on Tracker season 2 we were expecting to see anytime soon. According to a new report from TVLine, Robin Weigert will not be a series regular on the CBS hit moving forward as Teddi.

What exactly does this mean? Well, as is often the case in situations like this, it may take a little bit of time before we get any further details. She could still appear in some capacity, or she will be written out almost right away. Nobody on the show has said too much officially at present, but Abby McEnany (who plays Velma) is still slated to be back.

While there may be a number of question marks regarding some of the specifics here, what we can go ahead and say is that it is fairly common for shows to tweak a few things after the first season, given that they now have a full season of feedback to work with. Feedback, for the record, does not always just mean from viewers, as creatives may often make some choices that people out there are not altogether happy with.

Our hope mostly is just that if Teddi is gone from Tracker in some capacity, the show does find at least a reasonably sensible way of writing the character out. After all, one of the most frustrating things is when there is a character who is being written out and from then on out, they are never brought up again. That just feels weird and completely foreign to what we often see in real life the vast majority of the time.

For now, it’s important to remember that the second season of the show is slated to premiere on Sunday, October 13, leading into the rest of CBS’ schedule.

