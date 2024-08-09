Tracker season 2 premiere: When to expect more details!

Come Sunday, October 13, you are going to have a chance to see the Tracker season 2 premiere over on CBS! Make no mistake that there is a lot of good stuff to anticipate here. The Justin Hartley series ended with some particularly big revelations in regards to Colter’s family, and this is likely one of the reasons why both Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh are going to be back at some point as Russell and Dory.

So when will you get a few more specifics as to what’s coming for these characters? Given that we are still more than two months out, there may be a need for patience … but we do think that a few more hints will start trickling in before too long…

After all, remember for a moment here that Tracker season 1 was one of the most important shows that CBS had and by virtue of that, they will do whatever they can to start getting the word out there on what’s ahead far in advance. By the end of this month, it would not come as too much of a shock if there are some other bits and pieces of info out there — or even a promo!

When it comes to an official synopsis for the premiere, though, we tend to think we could be waiting until at least the middle of September. If it comes before that, we’ll just go ahead and consider that a surprise. The most important thing is just that there are going to be some opportunities to build up hype and make season 2 bigger than the first. There is still a lot of value in network TV in today’s economy, and we certainly do not want to see it go anywhere in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tracker now, including Jensen Ackles’ return

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 on CBS, especially the big premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







