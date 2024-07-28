Tracker season 2: More Jensen Ackles details via Justin Hartley

It has been known for a little while now that Jensen Ackles would be back for Tracker season 2 — though we have to imagine scheduling is pretty crazy!

After all, consider the following: The former Supernatural star was recently cast in an upcoming Amazon series Countdown, and that is in addition to him being a major part of The Boys season 5 as Soldier Boy. Also, he has a prequel coming titled Vought Rising, which he will star in alongside Aya Cash as Stormfront. Just from the basis of all of that alone, you would tend to gather that he would not have a ton of time to return as Colter’s brother Russell.

For now, though, here is what Justin Hartley had to say at San Diego Comic-Con (per People Magazine) — he is actually going to be filming with Jensen this week! Ackles will be back for the second episode this season, and we’ll just have to see what comes up for him after that. We tend to think at this point that the producers for Tracker will bring him back however much they can, given the complicated history between Russell and Colter and also the quality of Jensen’s work. We tend to think something similar is going to happen with Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Colter’s sister Dory. She is also poised to come back despite some other commitments.

One thing that probably does help the CBS drama to continue to land big-name guest stars? We really don’t think it is altogether complicated: Big ratings. This was one of the biggest new hits of the year following its premiere after the Super Bowl, and it definitely feels like a great launching pad for a number of other things. With Ackles in particular, it also certainly helps that he and Hartley are friends and that probably makes the experience working together that much better.

Related – Learn a little more about Tracker season 2 — the premiere date has been moved up a little bit earlier!

What are you most excited for when it comes to Jensen Ackles on Tracker season 2?

go ahead and share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







