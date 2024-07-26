Tracker season 2 premiere date moved up; what lies ahead

For everyone out there super-pumped to see the premiere of Tracker season 2 on CBS, we have great news to share today. You’re not going to be forced to wait anywhere near as long!

Today, the network confirmed that the Justin Hartley drama is now moving forward two weeks, where it is going to premiere now on Sunday, October 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The idea now is to have it leading into the finale for Big Brother 26, which at least makes some sense from the vantage point of wanting a lot of great programming on the air sooner rather than later. Also, you know that there’s a great opportunity here to try and generate a lot of positive momentum to lead off the rest of premiere week! (For those who are unaware, the plan for CBS is to have a full line-up of shows starting on October 13, a little bit later than the standard kick-off for premiere week elsewhere.)

As for what lies ahead for Tracker season 2 in general, the biggest thing that we can say is that the mystery about Colter’s family and their past is going to be front and center for a substantial amount of time. Both Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles have been confirmed to return as Colter’s siblings Dory and Russell, meaning that there will be an opportunity to get a handful of other super-important answers to big questions. Beyond just that, you are also going to have a chance here to see more of Hartley’s real-life wife Sofia Pernas, who could also appear on more than one occasion.

While there will be some serialized elements here and there on the next chapter of the story, we also do not think that there’s going to be a real desire to fundamentally shake things up from what we’ve seen in the first season. Tracker knows what viewers like about it and, in general, CBS as a network does not seem to have any desire to shift too far away from some of these serialized elements. Why would they, all things considered?

