Tracker season 2 spoilers: EP on Jensen Ackles return

There are a handful of different things to be excited about when Tracker season 2 does premiere later this fall on CBS. For starters, this will be a significantly longer story than season 1, with the goal being to produce 22 episodes. There will be new, isolated cases for Colter to take on, but also a few that will permeate the bulk of the rest of the series. This is, after all, one of those shows that likes to bring about a combination of different elements and keep you on edge!

Now, let us take a moment to get more into the guest stars, something that will certainly prove exciting. You will be seeing multiple appearances from Sofia Pernas moving forward, and it has also been confirmed that both Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles will be coming back as Dory and Russell. It is imperative to Colter’s story that they do, given that these are his siblings; however, it was hard to feel confident about it until the news came out thanks in part to their busy schedules. Jensen in particular is starring in an upcoming Amazon series in Countdown, and may also be returning to The Boys.

How Russell and Dory factor into the story ahead is in some ways to be determined. However, executive producer Elwood Reid suggested to TV Insider that they clearly have a plan when it comes to addressing a lot of the family issues that were raised at the end of season 1:

“They’ll be coming in and out of the show … If we can drop a few bombs into Colter’s life with those characters and then see how he wrestles with those, then we’ll earn them coming back to sort of sort out— because, I mean, the evidence we have in the show right now is his sister definitely has a point of view about what he should do, which is just forget about it and leave it. And then you look at Jensen’s character Russell, he seems to have sort of put it all away in a box in some way and kind of just dealt with it. But you’ll learn in Episode 2, he’s got very different memories of something that happened in their past that Colter has no memory of.”

It does not feel like any of these stories are ones that are a quick fix and you can instantly patch up or remedy. Colter could wrestle with his emotions throughout and from a story standpoint, this could prove to be among the most exciting things about it. Remember how exploring the male psyche or vulnerabilities in a guy like this is not something that was once within the DNA of most network dramas. Times have changed, and this may be also for the best when it comes to great performances from Justin Hartley.

Related – Get some other news on Tracker, including the official premiere date at CBS

Do you have any big Jensen Ackles predictions entering Tracker season 2 when it arrives on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







