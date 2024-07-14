Tracker season 2 premiere date revealed at CBS; what’s ahead?

A Tracker season 2 is coming to CBS — with that being said, though, you may be waiting a little while in order to see it.

This weekend, the network officially unveiled the start dates for a lot of their upcoming shows, with the Justin Hartley series be high up on the list. This was one of their biggest hits of the 2023-24 TV season, and it does feel as though there is going to be an opportunity to push things even bigger. This is one of the reasons why the new season is airing an hour earlier and swapping places with The Equalizer — the network clearly wants the show to benefit a little bit more from NFL lead-ins.

Now, let’s get to the somewhat-surprising premiere date, as you are not going to be seeing Tracker back until we get around to Sunday, October 27 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern after football and 60 Minutes. One of the reasons for this wait is that Big Brother 26 is not ending until we get around to October 13. Another reason is that clearly, the network wants to do more straight runs of episodes and fewer hiatuses over the course of the season. It is no indication that there is less faith in the show overall, as we imagine that when it premieres, you are going to get a run of several consecutive weekly episodes.

As for what lies ahead with the show story-wise, just be prepared for the premiere to try and give you a little more information and answers regarding Colter’s family history. This will be one of the more continuous stories that you have a chance to see, but it will be broken up by some individual stories over time — that has been a pretty significant calling card for it, at least through the first run of episodes.

