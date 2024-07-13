Tracker season 2 spoilers: Jensen Ackles returning

Leading up to the premiere of Tracker season 2 this fall, we certainly had some big questions, with a big one being tied to Jensen Ackles. Would he be coming back as Russell?

After all, getting the former Supernatural and The Boys actor on board seemed like a big risk for the show. Obviously, he’s a fantastic actor, but if you were the producers, you probably knew that he would also be insanely busy. There was a chance that you’d cast him and through one reason or another, he may not be available for future appearances. Since then, he has signed on to star in a new Prime Video drama.

Luckily, at least for season 2 of the Justin Hartley drama, the producers have already figured this out. Speaking per TVLine at the TCA Summer Press Tour today, executive producer Elwood Reid confirmed that Ackles will not just be back, but that he will have multiple appearances: “We got him. He’s coming back. We’re having fun with that. It’s a great story.”

Reid also confirmed that you will also see more of Melissa Roxburgh back as Dory, despite the actress also being cast in her own upcoming series. The situation with the Manifest star was similar to that of Ackles — clearly, Tracker wanted big names and familiar faces to play parts alongside Hartley, but they also did this with the awareness that these actors would problem move forward to eventually front their own shows.

Season 2 of Tracker will be back in October, and our feeling is that Dory may need to be the Colter sibling who appears first — why? Well, it has a lot to do with the family patriarch and some secrets that were apparently uncovered at the end of the season 1 finale … or to be more specific, things that are not disclosed to Colter in the past.

