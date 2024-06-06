Jensen Ackles, Chicago Fire alum team up for Prime Video series

Following his recent appearances on The Boys, Big Sky, Tracker, and The Winchester, it appears as though Jensen Ackles has a new TV home.

Today, Prime Video announced that they have ordered the 13-episode series Countdown from former Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas. This is a project that was specifically developed for the Supernatural alum (who is under a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios), and it could allow him to play an action hero similar to a Jack Ryan or a Harry Bosch — things that this streaming service does really well.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the official synopsis of the show below:

Countdown starts following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.

Check out some more quotes from a handful of key people involved.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios head – “We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas. He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles.”

Haas – “I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they’ve assembled at Prime Video. I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can’t wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown.”

Ackles – “I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown … I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

