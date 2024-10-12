FROM season 3 episode 4 photo: Inside the suitcase…

In less than twelve hours at the time of this writing, we tend to think that we’re going to see FROM season 3 episode 4 arrive. What can we say about it?

We know that this episode, like so many others, is going to be full of a number of interesting mysteries and questions. In advance of this one, though, what we have to wonder this: What is going on with Victor’s suitcase?

If you head over to the official Twitter for the show, you can get an advance look at some of the contents of said suitcase, which includes everything from a deck of playing cards to what appears to be a number of other random odds and ends.

What gives here? Well, there is likely a reason why a lot of these things are stored in this case. Is this meant to be some time capsule? Are there answers in here to getting out of the town?

Well, the most important thing to remember entering this episode is pretty darn simple: Victor knows far more about this town than he may even be aware at this point. Remember for a moment here that he’s been there longer than almost anyone, and there is seemingly a lot that he has repressed. He may need to dig deep into his mind to get to the truth now.

Could he have some help?

Well, it certainly appears as though Henry is on his way there via ambulance at this point! His father does at least know about Miranda’s paintings, and maybe he and Victor together can start to piece together a few different things…

