FROM season 3 episode 4 sneak peek: Will Victor remember?

This weekend on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to see FROM season 3 episode 4 arrive. What more can we say about it now?

Well, we know that Boyd (pictured above) is going to be knee-deep in problems as we move into the next story, largely because that is the nature of the beast here, all things considered. In addition to the typical problems around the community, this new episode poses new challenges at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

So, what are we talking about here? Well, remember first and foremost that Tabitha is presumably heading to the community with Victor’s father Henry, plus some first responders who arrived after the car crash. Speaking of Victor, though, why not put the focus more on him?

If you head over to this link now, you can see a sneak preview for this particular episode that puts the bulk of the focus on the aforementioned character as he makes it clear to Sara that he needs to remember. What is that? Core details from his past? Long-buried secrets? Well, it is important to note here that Victor has operated for most of his life by repressing some key things from his past, which we know is tortured and full of loss. He may recognize that now is the time that he needs to lift the veil on some of these things — but this is the sort of thing he needs to head to the basement to do.

Why there? Well, according to him, “the basement’s for secrets.” Is this one that the town will be able to handle when it comes out? Let’s just say we are as excited as anyone to better figure that out…

Related – Go ahead and see a new sneak peek now entering this brand-new episode of FROM

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 4 on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







