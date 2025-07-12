Is a Dexter – Trinity Killer prequel closer to reality?

With today being the premiere weekend for Dexter: Resurrection, it does feel right to take a look around the rest of the universe. That includes the long-discussed Trinity Killer prequel, one that has a lot of promise without even a green light.

So is there anything that is actually holding the show back? Let’s just say that for now, a lot of it seems to be tied to whatever is going to happen behind the scenes at Paramount+. There needs to be a green light before Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, and anyone else can move forward.

For now, Phillips has at least confirmed that the scripts for the potential project are very much good to go. Speaking to Collider recently, he had the following to say in full:

“It’s completely written … John Lithgow has agreed to do the voice, to narrate it, but it is not picked up yet. We’re hoping that with the success of Resurrection, and Original Sin has just been picked up, that Chris McCarthy and the Paramount people will want to expand the Dexterverse. But it has not been picked up yet.”

It does feel like the odds are in the prequel’s favor that we do see it become a proper show, even if it is just a one-season affair. You could also argue that the producers could also do something similar to Brian Moser, especially since we are so curious how we got from where he was at the end of Original Sin season 1 to where he was in the original Showtime hit years ago. We’re not sure that there’s really a need to do a spin-off about any other Big Bad, mostly because a lot of the questions are already answered. We suppose you could argue that Hannah is somehow magically alive out there, but we highly doubt that.

