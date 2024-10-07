FROM season 3 episode 4 promo: The ambulance rescue

As we get prepared to see FROM season 3 episode 4 on MGM+ this coming weekend, there is a message to share: “You can’t save them all.” This is a message we first got when the trailer was revealed, and now it is front and center for the newest promo for what lies ahead.

If you watched the end of episode 3, then you realize already that almost everything in this community is now changing — and changing fast, no less! We are in a situation here where an ambulance has arrived carrying with it Henry, Tabitha, and some paramedics. This means there is the potential for an emotional reunion between Henry and his son Victor, but is it happening right away?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Well, the unfortunate truth here is that based on what we are currently seeing, this reunion is not something that is happening right away. The promo instead emphasizes a lot of the danger that could be coming, as this ambulance is turning up in Fromville in one of the least opportune times: Night. This means that the monsters could be out to play, and that means perhaps a repeat of what happened with Tian-Chen at the end of the season 3 premiere.

Well, the preview suggests that Boyd is going to face some more ominous warnings, and these monsters are going to continue to prolong his suffering. Remember that it is their goal to “break” him. This is not a situation here where they want to kill him right away; he still thinks that he can beat them, which is why he’s spent the past few episodes trying to figure out if there is some sort of way to trap a monster and get more information.

Related – Get more news on FROM, including our interview with Ricky He

What are you most excited to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 4 over on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to check out some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







