The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 3: Mona Lisa?

Tomorrow night is set to bring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 3 to AMC — so what can you expect to see?

Well, we know already that this is a show that likes to throw a great deal of popular French imagery into the story, so we really can’t be shocked that they are doing this all over again. With that, we are talking here especially in terms of the Mona Lisa, which can be seen in the promo alongside Genet — who, for the record, tells Carol that she can bring her to someone. Is that Daryl? Well, that feels likely given the idea that a reunion here is likely coming sooner rather than later.

Given that we know already that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is going to feature the Louvre in some shape or form, it makes a good bit of sense that this would be when we have a chance to see that, right? It could help to explain a little bit more of life before the zombie outbreak — or, at the very least, the start of it.

As for what else seems to be coming in this episode, the promo suggests that Carol could seek a little bit of help courtesy of Codron, a man who was an enemy here once upon a time. Meanwhile, it looks like there’s going to be some sort of massive incident around the Nest, which has been brewing for a little while.

At this point, we tend to think that Daryl, Isabella, and Laurent need to get away from there if they want to survive — but will they be able to? We are worried, especially after that kiss that Daryl and Isabelle shared. This was a major step forward for them, but is it really going to be a long-lasting beacon of hope?

