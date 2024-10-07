The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 3: First details

Next week on AMC you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 3 arrive — are we getting close to the reunion?

Well, if you have been reading here for a while, then you already know that we are crossing our fingers and hoping that this is happening before the finale. Carol is 100% getting closer, but the thing about this show is that there are almost always obstacles that arise. She is far from home, and there may only be so many people she runs into that have an idea of who Daryl is, let alone where to find him.

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead, check out the full The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Carol hunts for information; Daryl and Isabelle race to save one of their own; Pouvoir regroups.

Now, for Daryl and Isabelle, the good news here is that they are closer than ever. Given that they’ve kissed, there is this sense of hope now that they may have a full-fledged romantic relationship. However, you also do have to remember that there are a myriad of various obstacles that the two are still going to face here. Remember for a moment that they have a lot to be worried about, and are probably thinking constantly about what is best for them and also Laurent. Genet is still out there; it is hard for either one of them to just sit back and trying to settle into the life that they have now.

Given the nature of this show, we are moving forward 100% with the expectation that something crazy could happen at just about any moment. It would be absolutely insane to think otherwise.

