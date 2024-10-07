The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2: The big kiss!

We were hoping entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2 that there was a chance for a little romance. After all, it is something that we’ve been wanting to see for some time!

It has felt for a good while like there was some good chemistry between Daryl and Isabelle; they’ve clearly come to respect and care about each other deeply. The problem here, of course, is that Daryl is not exactly well-versed in matters of the heart. He does not have a lot of experience and struggles to either catch signals or open up in regards to his feelings. Yet, he was able to figure out enough here to be able to embrace Isabelle and share a kiss with her.

Now, is this something that is going to turn into a whole lot more between the two? We certainly would not mind if they became a couple, mostly because Daryl deserves happiness and it feels like the show is not looking to go there with him and Carol. Of course, at the same time we are still incredibly aware of the fact that this is a universe where good things don’t often last. There’s a chance that something splits the two up or something terrible happens to Isabelle in general. If they are going to have a romantic relationship, they have to go into it with eyes wide open.

While the two had this moment, we at least know that Carol is getting a little bit closer to reuniting with Norman Reedus’ character. She and Ash went through quite a bit within this episode, but the journey here continues. We just hope that the reunion takes place here before we get around to the finale. We want to watch them around each other!

