One Piece season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us now moving into October 2024, what more can we said right now regarding a One Piece season 2 premiere date?

As you would imagine here, the hype is very-much out there for the anime adaptation already, and for good reason. After all, consider where things currently stand! It has been a significant stretch of time now since the first season aired, and you’ve likely seen a lot of casting news already — including some prominent characters from the source material here in Smoker as well as Dr. Kureha. Filming is actively underway for the hit Netflix show … but does that mean a premiere date is right around the corner?

Well, let’s just say this: As fun as that would be, there’s no evidence of that happening. Not only do we not expect any sort of premiere-date news this month, but we do not expect much through the rest of the year. This is a show that takes a good while to film and even after that is done, there’s also a lot of other work to be done here in general. Think editing, visual effects, and all else that is important with a show of this particular size and scale.

So when can you expect this show back, all things considered? Well, for us personally, we tend to think the earliest possible date here is at some point either in the summer or fall of next year. Netflix does have a lot of other major hits until then, whether it be Squid Game, The Night Agent, The Diplomat, and possibly even the next season of The Witcher. They know perhaps better than anyone that there is no real reason for them to rush anything along here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on One Piece right now, including some other great season 2 casting news

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 2, no matter when it airs?

What other announcements can you expect? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







