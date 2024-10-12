NCIS: Origins series premiere: Mark Harmon on Gibbs cameo

Just a couple of days ahead of the NCIS: Origins series premiere on CBS, there is a big thing we know about Mark Harmon — he is appearing on-screen!

For a good while now, it has been clear that the executive producer would be the narrator as the older version of Gibbs — that should help to tie the past into the present in some shape or form. However, him appearing in the flesh is a welcome surprise — and as it turns out, this was actually never supposed to be revealed in advance.

In a new interview with Variety, Harmon quipped that his cameo “was intended to be a surprise.” Yet, at the same time it is easy to be excited about the fact that he’s turning up and it may get some more people watching!

In the same interview, Mark also talked about narrating on the show, including his early discussions with co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North about it:

“Gina and David had asked me to do the voiceover, and that was always part of my understanding. I don’t know if it was clear initially, how that was going to take place … Then the question was, after that, how are you going to do that? Is he standing there with his finger on his chin? Is he writing a book?”

We hope that it’s something different than a book, mostly due to the fact that Young Sheldon just did that. We do think that there has to be a reason why all of this is happening, and it’s worth noting that as a character, Gibbs is not a particularly reflective guy. We tend to think that if he is doing and saying all of this, there has to be a reason — and we are certainly curious to learn what that is at this point.

Related – Learn a little more about the start of NCIS: Origins right away

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS: Origins series premiere over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







