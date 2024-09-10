NCIS: Origins series premiere spoilers: Gibbs’ journey begins

On Monday, October 14, you are going to see the premiere of NCIS: Origins on CBS — and with that, the start of Jethro Gibbs’ career.

So, what is it going to look like? This show is one of the biggest question marks the network has for the 2024-25 season, mostly because they are trying to rely on the popularity of this character in the same way that they did Sheldon Cooper on Young Sheldon. Is there curiosity in navigating Gibbs’ past? For us personally, we do think it could be interesting to see how he navigated solving crime in the early nineties. We like that a lot of NCIS veterans are involved behind the scenes, just as we are equally so to see what Austin Stowell brings to the table.

Below, you can see the full synopsis for the premiere, one that also gives you a suggestion as to how Mike Franks is entering the picture, as well:

“Enter Sandman” – NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), on the series premiere of NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Oct. 14 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series also stars Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland.

One thing we do believe about Origins is that it is being created for an international ploy as much as it is to be successful stateside; with that, we’re curious to see if numbers are released for its performance all over the world. Gibbs does feel, after all, like one of those people who is recognized and known all over the country.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

