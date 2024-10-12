Chicago Fire season 13 episode 4 promo: Is Violet getting fired?

As we prepare ourselves to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 4 on NBC next week, it seems like jeopardy is coming for one major character — and could it lead to a change of career?

Based on the promo that we’ve seen at this point for what lies ahead, Violet is going to do what she can in order to help someone in need and yet, she somehow may still end up being punished for it! As you would imagine (all things considered), this does not seem fair. Then again, how much in this world really is? A part of the problem here could be the return of Robinson, who has been very much one of the biggest foils we’ve had in the Firehouse 51 world for a rather long time now.

While the promo for this Chicago Fire episode may make you worry, the only thing we can say is to not press the panic button entirely — at least just yet. We’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that right when you think all hope is lost, something could still happens — and we do tend to think that a lot of people are going to be fighting for the character over the course of the hour.

There are a ton of reasons why we do not want to see Violet leave, but one of the biggest ones right now is rather simple: We don’t need to lose another paramedic from the show! Given that this just happened not that long ago with Brett, we don’t need ambo to suddenly become some revolving door where people almost constantly go in and out.

Hopefully, we will at least see things resolved here over the course of the episode — and there will be plenty of time to see what happens with her job status from there.

