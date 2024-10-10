Chicago Fire season 13 episode 4 spoilers: After Damon leaves…

Next week you will see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 4 on the air — and to the surprise of no one, Severide will be front and center.

After all, how can he not be based on what happened this week? Damon is gone and with that, he may be sitting back and second-guessing everything. We can’t imagine what has been going through his mind at this point. So much of his family history was detonated by the end of last season, and he struggled with that relationship alongside the power dynamics at Firehouse 51. We already saw some of what happened with the two characters and Severide.

Of course, it goes without saying that this would be a big part of Chicago Fire season 13 episode, which is titled “Through the Skin.” The synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call; Mouch, Capp and Tony help Cruz track down Javi’s stolen bike; Damon’s departure weighs on Severide.

Violet risking her job mostly is a reminder of one thing — this show wants to put at least one job in jeopardy every single episode of this season. Do we think that she’s actually going to go? For now, we’re leaning towards no, largely for the simple reason that it’s hard to imagine the writers being super-eager to take out another character right now. Also, Violet is the only character that gives us any stability when it comes to ambo at the firehouse. We don’t need to lose her and Brett this close to each other.

Also, is Capp getting some substantial screen time in this episode? He and Tony bring such a unique perspective to this show as utility players that the producers can throw in here and there.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 4?

How do you think Severide is going to handle this change long-term? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







