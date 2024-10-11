Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who won final HoH, part 1?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, we had a chance to see the first part of the final Head of Household competition. Obviously, the stakes are enormously high now for Makensy, Chelsie, and Cam, and really, the rest of the game comes down to one big question: Who would cut Chelsie? If someone does, they win the game. If they don’t, there’s a good chance that they lose in spectacular fashion.

Now, we should note that there was no official reveal for what part 1 was going to be tonight. However, in the past we have seen the show go in the route of endurance to kick things off. That is what we expect to see here, and depending on the comp, it is something that almost anyone could win.

Personally, we felt like this is one that Chelsie may have needed the most for a number of reasons. After all, part 2 has at times been more physical, and she is up against two former Division 1 college athletes. That’s not something that can be easy to handle. Her skill is going to be best suited at competitions where her determination or knowledge of the game could shine through, which is why it feels like she could dominate if she does make it into part 3 of the final HoH. (For those who are not aware, only the winners of the first two parts get a chance to compete in that.)

Hopefully, the first part is going to be completed overnight, but still early enough we can have an update here. It looks like the reflections dinner with champagne is happening first.

