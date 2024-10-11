Big Brother 26: Was Rubina Bernabe evicted at final four?

For almost the entirety of tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, we went into it with the expectation that Rubina Bernabe would be evicted. She was up on the block versus Cam, and Chelsie had done a good job of misting Makensy (who won the Veto) into keeping her.

In general, Chelsie remains pretty brilliant at misting almost everyone! Rubina is the only person left who wouldn’t want her in the final two, and for weeks now she’s chipped away at anyone who would perceive her to be the biggest threat to her long-term game. There’s a reason why she is the best player we’ve seen in this post-All Stars era, and may even be the most dominant houseguest since Derrick provided that she is able to take this thing all the way home.

During the episode tonight Rubina and Cam both campaigned, and Cam also told us in the Diary Room that he wasn’t sure he would cut Chelsie if he won the final HoH.

