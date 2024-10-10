Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Final four eviction preview

Tonight, Big Brother 26 is bringing you the final four eviction show as a part of its two-hour block — so what is actually poised to happen?

For those who need a quick refresher, Makensy has to choose who to save between Rubina and Cam, and she actually did have conversations with both of them yesterday. However, for Rubina we tend to think that it is too little, too late unless Makensy is pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes. She has indicated to Cam still that he should be fine, and she has not given her anywhere near the same reassurances. Credit to Cam for fighting harder and for a longer period of time — and to Chelsie for continuing to be the puppetmaster. Not enough can be said about how legitimately good she’s been most of the season at getting other people to do the things she wants. There have only been a couple of instances all season where she did not get what she wanted and even with those, she was able to quickly pivot and repair things after.

Now, we do tend to think that Rubina will try again at some point before tonight, but it really may not matter. It also may not matter too much what Makensy chooses given that if she wins the final Head of Household, we have the utmost confidence in her failing to make the right choice and get Chelsie out. If she does that, she wins the game. It is a clear instance of something being a decision that could radically change her future. The best thing for her may be Cam winning final HoH and taking her.

Also tonight, we imagine that the first part of the final Head of Household will begin; our feeling is that part 2 will happen tomorrow and from there, we’ll have the stage set for part 3, which will likely be live on Sunday’s finale.

