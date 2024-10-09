Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Rubina finally campaigns!

It may have taken a long time but this afternoon in the Big Brother 26 house, it happened: Rubina campaigned for her life in the game. Makensy is the only one voting, and she has to choose between Rubina and Cam as to who to bring to the final three.

Going into the chat, it felt fairly clear that Rubina was going to be her choice to evict; at this point, we’re not sure all that much has changed.

So what sort of arguments did Rubina make? For starters, she claimed she is more likely than Cam to bring her to final two, and we do honestly think that is the case given that Rubina has talked about Chelsie as a threat already. The problem there is that Rubina is also not altogether likely to win the final HoH, so it may not matter. There is a pretty weird situation this season where Makensy is not actually thinking about her best interests, and she may be better off bringing someone who is more likely to win the final HoH so that they can cut Chelsie instead. There is at least a chance Cam does it. If Makensy wins, we think she takes Chelsie to the end and then loses in spectacular fashion. Chelsie is a much better public speaker and will mop the floor with her.

Rubina’s other argument was simply that she doesn’t think she has much of a prayer of winning, and that the perception is that she was dragged along. She did push back after Makensy claimed that she was a really good social player; unfortunately, Makensy doesn’t listen to any arguments that Chelsie is actually the best social player left by far.

The biggest problem Rubina has is that she could get two votes in T’kor and Kimo pretty easily; from there, she only needs two more. Is there anyone in jury who would vote for Cam? In between this and Rubina waiting so long to campaign, it is hard to feel comfortable about her future.

