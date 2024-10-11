Bad Monkey season 2: Will Razor Girl be the focus, if renewed?

Now that we’ve gotten to the other side of the Bad Monkey season 1 finale, why not look a little more towards the future?

After all, we do think that it is 100% worth noting right now that while nothing has been formally decided at Apple TV+, there are reasons aplenty for hope. For starters, author Carl Hiaasen has written another book with Yancy at the center in Razor Girl, and it makes sense that the show would move directly into that.

So will that happen if Bad Monkey is renewed? In a word, yes. Speaking to Deadline following the finale, executive producer Bill Lawrence confirmed that Razor Girl would be the basis for a season 2. He also talked about the possibility of continuing beyond these two books, even though these are the only ones that actually feature Yancy as the main character:

I think that the best thing about the new kind of, I don’t want to say limited series model, but White Lotus is a good template as a show that people expected to be one year. But by its very nature, even though it’s still called White Lotus, it’s a new group of characters, save for one. If you look at Bad Monkey and Razor Girl, anybody that watched the last few episodes of Bad Monkey knows it’s a bloodbath, and I can’t really do a second season with the same characters.

But that’s what’s cool about Carl, each year is kind of a different paper issue mystery. There’s no third book written, but the joke for me is either pressuring Carl to write one or taking one of his old ones and making Yancy the lead. It’s so much easier when you use an amazing source material, and the dude is really good, he’s a classic American satirist and also a good guy.

We do think that a season 2 is coming and with that in mind, it’s only a matter of time before some more info starts to come out here.

