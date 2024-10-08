Bad Monkey season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale today at Apple TV+, is there going to be a Bad Monkey season 2? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is pretty darn simple: At the time of this writing, technically nothing has been confirmed in regards to the future of the Vince Vaughn series. However, at the same time there are reasons to be hopeful! After all, the series has been an enormous ratings success for the folks at Apple TV+, which makes us think that they are going to be pretty darn eager to bring it back.

With this in mind, we tend to think the emphasis moving forward here is simply going to be on Vaughn, executive producer Bill Lawrence, and the rest of the team to figure out what the story for the next season will be. On paper, that feels easy in that there is more source material featuring Andrew Yancy. It really just comes down to how you would want to tell some more stories. Whether or not Bad Monkey would eventually go beyond that remains to be seen here, but a lot of other projects from Lawrence at Apple TV+ have been pitched as three seasons. This one could end up being the same, but we tend to take things one season at a time here.

So long will it take the streamer to figure out what they want to do here? That’s a hard thing to figure out for a handful of different reasons. There are those behind-the-scenes conversations that need to be had, and there are also some that are going to be inevitably centered around money. That is almost always the case when it comes to a show like this!

As for when a season 2 could premiere…

We know that it took a long time for the first season to be put together, but we think that season 2 could happen at a somewhat faster pace. Our hope is that it would surface in the first half of 2026.

