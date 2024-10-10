Slow Horses season 5 teaser: Roddy Ho’s great adventure?

With Slow Horses season 4 wrapping up this week, it was only fitting that Apple TV+ gave us a first-look teaser for season 5. Filming has been done for a good while; with that, the streaming service can just figure out when and how they want to promote things moving forward.

So what has been said about this season so far? Well, it is based on the book London Rules, and there will be a new adversary / adversaries, so it seems. Meanwhile, we also have a good feeling that Roddy Ho is out to be a part of one of his biggest stories yet, mostly due to his love life somehow coming into play here. (This is the sort of thing that would only happy to Roddy.)

You can view the full Slow Horses season 5 logline now below:

“Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected … After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to this link, you can see a first-look teaser that does set the stage for how many characters are going to be involved. One thing that does feel reasonably clear to us right now is that JK is going to have a more active role after being introduced in season 4. Meanwhile, of course Jackson Lamb will be as snarky as ever; sure, his team is full of screw-ups, but everyone knows what they are. In some sort of bizarre way, doesn’t that make everything easier? The expectations are at least lower for River and company a good bit of the time…

Related – See more of what happened with Marcus’ death on the Slow Horses season 4 finale

What are you most eager to see at this point moving into Slow Horses season 5 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







