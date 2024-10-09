Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 star on Marcus Longridge shocker

We knew entering Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 that there was a chance we would lose a beloved character. After all, it is in the DNA of the Apple TV+ series that characters do come and go at times, and being a part of Slough House is a dangerous job.

Unfortunately, for Marcus Longridge it was the end of the road in the finale, as he was taken out off-screen. In the aftermath of it, we saw Jackson Lamb do what he could to look after his family. Marcus joins Min Harper as notable characters to be killed — you could throw Sid Baker in there, as well, though we still hold out hope that she may actually still be alive somehow.

So why take out Marcus at this point? A part of it was to keep that element of surprise going, but this is where we also tip our cap to Kadiff Kirwan. He kept the secret of his character’s death from virtually everyone in his entire life! He indicated as such to The Wrap, while also noting that he was aware from when he first signed on for season 2 that he would be around for around three seasons.

The actor also had the following to say about his character’s death:

I think it’s the way they’ve been doing it with the Horses. There’s a sort of respect and a reverence for them, which I’m so grateful for. The edit that we’ve ended up with is really special. We shot a lot of stuff around the death, and I think the way they’ve done it is incredibly tasteful, and it’s more about not just him passing, but how it affects everyone else in the building, and everyone else, especially Shirley (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), and how Lamb still has Marcus’s back right at the end to make sure his family is looked after.

This all is a reminder that while Lamb may be rather surly, he does absolutely care a lot for the people in Slough House — even if he does not want to admit to it.

