The Golden Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Joan having doubts?

As you get prepared to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC next week, what can you expect to see play out?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting right now is that moving forward. we are going to be seeing things take a turn for the serious with Joan Vassos and her remaining relationships. It is really hard to lose people like Gary and Charles who we loved to watch; however, we do think that there were some beautiful stories that were told featuring them these past few episodes. Hearing Joan tell Charles that he changed her life is one of the most heartwarming things we’ve ever heard on this show. Sometimes, you do just realize that you are organically better off as friends and with Charles in particular, he really is not ready for another romance.

As for what lies ahead, there is certainly going to be a lot more romance — Chock has to be considered the favorite at this point, as the two seem very compatible and have an easy chemistry about them.

What may be interesting about the rest of the season is that the drama is going to be more internal than it is external and for Joan, she is going to struggle a lot with the idea of whether or not she is okay to move on. Should she feel guilty, or give herself permission to find love again? These are the things that make this season so different from almost any other that is out there.

If you do find yourselves preemptively missing Charles, just remember that he will more than likely have a big presence over on The Men Tell All. Could he be the lead of his own season? Time will tell…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

