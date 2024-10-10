The Golden Bachelorette episode 4: Why did Chock leave?

We knew entering The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 that we were going to be seeing Chock depart at some point. The question here was just how it would happen. We knew that it was going to be something that was deeply personal and emotional, and it was going to be hard for him to say goodbye.

As for why it happened, it was perhaps even more devastating than we imagined. Chock learned that his mother had passed away and almost immediately, he recognized that he needed to leave to be there for his family. It was an honorable thing for him to do, even though it was also difficult. He knew that he had a connection with Joan Vassos; so, is there still a future for them?

For now, we’ll say that the future of Chock is “to be determined” at the moment. We don’t think that this is necessarily the end of his time on the show, but coming back is really difficult. You don’t know what is going to happen in the time that you are away, and relationships may progress with the other men and Joan. It would be hard if his time away causes the relationship to not work, but that is reality with this show sometimes.

Our sentiment is that Chock will spend the time away he needs, and then try to figure out if he wants to return to be a part of this season or not. Joan can then decide if she wants to bring him back. We know that sometimes, someone joining or rejoining the show late can bring out a lot of feelings in the other contestants, but this is a separate situation. This is not someone looking for attention; instead, Chock would just want to finish what he started, and what he is going through here is an absolutely devastating situation.

How do you think The Golden Bachelorette handled Chock’s exit?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

