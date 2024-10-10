Outer Banks season 4 episode 6 return date at Netflix

Following the arrival of Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix, it makes sense to wonder the following — when will you see episode 6? There are still five more episodes coming this season, and that means there is plenty of room still for action, adventure, and a whole lot more — the sort of stuff that you’ve come to love here over the course of time.

Now, the unfortunate truth here is that you are going to be waiting for a little while to see the remaining five episodes — though all things considered, it could certainly be a whole lot worse.

At the time of this writing, Netflix has indicated that the plan is to bring Outer Banks back with new episodes on November 7, a good four weeks from today. Split-seasons have become more of a thing for the streaming service over the past year and a half, so we can’t say that we’re super-shocked that they want to do this here. After all, it is an opportunity for them to generate a little bit more revenue for themselves for a show that has a lot of young viewers. One of the problems with some of Netflix’s programming is that people watch for a few days and ultimately, they aren’t talked about for longer than a weekend.

Now if there is a larger question that we have to wonder about here, it is whether or not a season 5 is going to happen. There is no evidence at the moment that this current season is the final one and while we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing John B and some characters around for a decade on end, it does feel like that there are some more stories to tell.

