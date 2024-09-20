Outer Banks season 4 spoilers: Who is feeling a bit hesitant?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Outer Banks season 4 premiere on Netflix, are certain stories going to stand out?

Of course, one of the most interesting ideas entering this new season is that some of the Pogues have settled more but in the end, it all still could be short-lived. One of the things that has been true from the start is that treasure-hunting is in their blood; are they really going to be able to stay away? The simple answer here is no, mostly because an opportunity is going to present itself pretty quickly; the question then becomes all about what they are going to do as a result.

Here is the interesting thing — after everything the group has gone through, not everyone may be super gung-ho about another adventure like this right away. Here is some of what Chase Stokes himself had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“John B has a lot of trauma connected with treasure hunting … He knows that anytime that he has gone on these journeys, people have been hurt, he’s lost loved ones, he’s put people in harm’s way. He’s experienced losing at the highest level — all of the Pogues have, so their commitment to doing this is deeper than just the financial compensation. This comes with a price. But some things that seem shiny are really just fool’s gold.”

Now, of course the biggest appeal to us is going to be how cast that John, Sarah, and some of the other characters are going to be thrown into the fray. This is not a long show and by virtue of that, things have to be paced pretty fast to go from point A to point B. We do think that John will be on board, but absolutely there are going to be parts of this journey that are not easy at all.

