Outer Banks season 4 premiere date, teaser, and new details!

If you have been waiting a long time to see Outer Banks season 4, here’s the good news: We’re almost at the end of it now!

Today, the folks over at Netflix confirmed that on Thursday, October 10, the first part of the upcoming season is going to premiere. Meanwhile, the second part will arrive four weeks later on November 7. This is a similar release schedule to what the streaming service is doing with Emily in Paris, so we can’t be super-shocked that something like this is happening here.

If you look below, you can see a little bit about what’s ahead for the Pogues, as we’ve got a story that will be about treasure (sure), but also relationships and a whole lot of trouble:

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

Meanwhile, the official teaser here also does a good job of setting the stage. It may not give you huge spoilers, but it is a reminder of the environment, the vibe, and the struggles ahead.

