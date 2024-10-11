Is Fire Country new tonight on NBC, October 11, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given that there are a lot of shows coming back on the air, why not have the Max Thieriot show around?

Well, once again, this is where we have to share both the good news and bad. Let’s start with the news worth celebrating: The season 3 premiere is almost here! However, it is not back tonight. The goal is to air the premiere on Friday, October 18, and there’s going to be a lot that the producers bring to you right away. For starters, you are going to be the long-awaited result of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding. We know that an emergency is going to interrupt it at first, but is it going to be called off forever?

Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 3 premiere synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“What the Bride Said” – In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims, on the third season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

To date, the folks at the network have done a really good job of making sure that the events following this episode are kept under wraps, and really for good reason. Clearly, they do not want anyone to know just where the story is going to be going for some of these characters after the fact. We are rooting for Bode / Gabriela ’til the end and yet, we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing the show rush to have them together. No matter what happens, it may take a certain amount of time.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 when it premieres in a week?

