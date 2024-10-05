Fire Country season 3 spoilers: A huge Gabriela story ahead

It is pretty darn clear already at this point that entering Fire Country season 3, we will be seeing a big Gabriela story. After all, entering the premiere we are going to see her wedding to Diego go completely haywire! After Bode bails on the ceremony a disaster is going to strike, which means that all of a sudden, she is going to be juggling a number of different things at once.

So will the character actually end up getting married? This remains to be seen but regardless of that outcome, be assured of this: You will have a chance to see a lot of exceptional stuff in general down the road.

In speaking on all of this further as a part of a new interview with Collider, showrunner Tia Napolitano had the following to say about what sort of story could be ahead:

“Gabriela is going to really examine how her family of origin, being Manny and Roberta, affects who she is, and how she views relationship. [Gabi] is really going to lean into firefighting and succeeding in that area, very hard.”

This is the sort of story that could very much inform almost Gabriela’s entire future, and that is something to keep in mind for at least the time being. Allowing her to dive into firefighting more could be a smart way for her as a character to focus in on something she’s good at, and also something that she has a certain degree of direct control over. After all, you can easily argue that on the other side of this, she may have a certain perspective of everything else in her life.

Just remember for a moment here that while everything else is going on with Gabriela, there are also going to be stories about Bode finding his own path forward. He is not in Three Rock anymore, so he has more control now in whatever he wants for his future.

Related – Check out more news now entering the Fire Country season 3 premiere

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 3 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







