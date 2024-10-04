Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, October 4, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that more and more fall TV shows are starting to come back from their summer breaks. Where does that leave the Max Thieriot drama?

Well, here is the bad news: You won’t be getting it just yet. The plan is to premiere the firefighter drama with the third season on Friday, October 18. There are a lot of different things that do still need to be resolved here, especially when it comes to the aftermath of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding. There are two different things to think about here. First, would Gabriela have married him after seeing Bode walk out? Also, how much could change when the ceremony gets interrupted by an emergency?

Well, to get a few more details all about what’s ahead, go ahead and view the Fire Country premiere synopsis if you haven’t already:

“What the Bride Said” – In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims, on the third season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do recognize that a lot of the questions with this show right now are about the relationship between Bode and Gabriela, but we imagine that by the end of the premiere, there will be a little more clarity there. With that, a lot of other characters will rise to the forefront and stories will kick off. In the end, this is still an ensemble show and everyone is going to have their moments to shine.

